Infant found dead in Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) Officials responded to a call about an infant’s death in Berkeley County Sunday morning.

According to officials, it happened in a camp site near Shulerville in the Francis Marion National Forest.

The family called police around 4 a.m. when they woke up and found the 3-month-old infant not breathing.

Local police, EMS and SLED found the infant dead on arrival.

The cause of death is unknown, but an autopsy has been performed.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.