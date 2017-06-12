Holly Hill man to face arraignment after altercation leads to fatal shooting

By Published: Updated:
James Washington, 29,

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — An arraignment hearing is scheduled for a Holly Hill man charged in connection with a fatal shooting last Thursday.

James Washington, 29, is charged with murder.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel, deputies were called to Bonanza Drive at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
We’re told deputies saw several people attempting to provide medical aid to a man lying in the road, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said two men may have been arguing over a dog, one claiming the other had taken his pit bull.

Washington was detained early Friday morning after he contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington’s hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 12.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s