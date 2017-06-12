Holly Hill man to face arraignment after altercation leads to fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — An arraignment hearing is scheduled for a Holly Hill man charged in connection with a fatal shooting last Thursday.

James Washington, 29, is charged with murder.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel, deputies were called to Bonanza Drive at around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

We’re told deputies saw several people attempting to provide medical aid to a man lying in the road, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said two men may have been arguing over a dog, one claiming the other had taken his pit bull.

Washington was detained early Friday morning after he contacted the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington’s hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 12.