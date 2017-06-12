Doors open at Club Horizons

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A brand new center that promises to be the first of its kind in South Carolina opened its doors on Saturday.

The facility is called Club Horizons. It is a day center for adults with special needs.

Owners and directors of the club say it was built to answer a growing demand in the Lowcountry. They say it is designed to be a place that is active not only mentally but physically as well. The care facility will engage participants in creative arts, games, crafts, community activities and educational trips. They provide lunch, outdoor space and a sensory room for those with Autism. The club’s director tells us space is open, bright and meant to be interactive with those who attend.

They also say there is a need for a facility like this among parents of special needs children. Many parents are faced with around the clock care after their child finishes school.

Kelly Herrick says she thought it was too good to be true. Her son Mikel has Autism and graduated back in 2013.

“When that big yellow bus doesn’t come your whole life comes to halt,” she says. “because you now have a young adult that you have to care 24/7 for.”

Herrick says that Mikel typically only speaks in 3 to 4-word sentences, but before he cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony, he gave a minute and a half speech about all the things he likes about Club Horizons.

She is now considering going back to work, and Mikel says he doesn’t want to go on a family vacation this year. He wants to stay here with his friends at the club.

Membership can be paid for through Medicaid vouchers, but for those who don’t qualify for Medicaid, the price is about $60 a day.

Club Horizons is open 5 days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is located at 8088 Rivers Avenue.

To contact Club Horizons you can go to their website: http://clubhorizonssc.com

Or reach them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/clubhorizons/