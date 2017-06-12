Clemson celebrates football championship at White House

By Published:

President Donald Trump is honoring Clemson University’s NCAA champion football team, calling its victory a title “for the ages.

The Clemson Tigers won the national championship in January with a thrilling 35-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump says it was one of the greatest games he ever watched. He shook hands with star quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Hunter Renfrow, who caught the winning touchdown with one second remaining.

Trump told Renfrow, “You’re so lucky you caught that ball.”

Trump was joined by a large contingent of Clemson fans on the South Lawn, along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the state’s congressional delegation.

