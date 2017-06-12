Body of man pulled from Lake Marion

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — An autopsy is scheduled for the man whose body was pulled from Lake Marion Sunday afternoon.

The Manning Times reports that Joseph Cutter, 47, of Sumter, is believed to have jumped near the north end of the causeway of the U.S. 301 bridge over Lake Marion on June 11.

Clarendon County Deputy Coroner Bucky Mock told the paper that Cutter’s body was recovered from the water by the Clarendon County Fire Department, EMS and Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Natural Resources.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina to learn an exact cause of death.