Airport security lines may get longer ahead of the summer season

It could take you longer to get through security at the airport this summer.

The Transportation Security Administration is testing new screening procedures at 10 airports.

The procedures are being tested because passengers are cramming so much into their carry-ons that TSA screeners have trouble spotting signs of explosives, the agency said last month. “It becomes a real challenge, because the more things you put in the bag, the harder it is for them to discern what is a threat and what’s not a threat,” John Halinksi, a former deputy administrator of the TSA, told NBC News.

Passengers there will now have to remove more items from their carry-on bags.

It includes putting electronics larger than a cell phone into a separate bin for additional screening.

The 10 airports where the test is being run are:

Boise (Idaho) Airport

Colorado Springs Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (Florida) International Airport

Logan International Airport in Boston

Los Angeles International Airport

Lubbock (Texas) Preston Smith International Airport

Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport