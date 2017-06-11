Tyson Chicken Recall

Tyson is issuing a voluntary recall on nearly two million pounds of ready-to-eat breaded chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

This includes the Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Strip-Shaped Chicken Pattie Fritters, Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chicken Pattie Fritters, Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Breaded Chicken Patties, Tyson Fully Cooked Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Breaded Chicken Patties, Tyson Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Patties, Tyson Whole Grain Crispy Fritter, Spare Time Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters, Spare Time Fully Cooked Chicken Pattie Fritters.

The recalled products were produced between August 17, 2016 and January 14, 2017. They will have “P-1325” inside the USDA inspection mark. If you have this product in your home, you are encouraged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. For more information from Tyson Foods, click here.