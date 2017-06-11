Two organizations use art to bring community together

CHARLESTON (WCBD)- Alliance of Voice on Cloth and the Gullah Geechee Angel Network are sponsoring an art workshop.

This free workshop for all ages gives people the chance to create a piece of artwork to take home. They learn how to make pieces that will inspire and empower.

The Gullah Geechee Angel Network believes in art for social change.

Mrs. Bessie Hartwell, founder of Alliance of Voice on Cloth is the guest artist. She has traveled the world creating beautiful art on cloth, using it as a tool for healing, loving, connecting, and documenting people’s heartfelt narratives.

The next workshop will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in North Charleston at 2311 Buchanan Avenue.