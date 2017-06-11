Lowcountry nonprofit helps foster children celebrate birthdays

Birthdays for All is a Lowcountry nonprofit which aims to make sure every child has the chance to celebrate their birthday, by providing birthday gifts for children in foster care and group homes. Often the resources are not available to give these kids a birthday party, or presents, so founder of the organization, Steffi Green is working to change that.

June 16-18, Birthdays For All is teaming up with Five Below for a fundraiser. Shop at Five Below (1483 North Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant), tell them you are shopping for Birthdays For All, and 10% of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit.

For more information about Birthdays for All, click here.