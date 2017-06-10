Officer struck by driver fleeing theft incident at Tanger Outlets

By Published:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– North Charleston Police officers responded to a shoplifting call at the the Sun Glass Hut at Tanger Outlets Saturday afternoon.

Officials say an officer approaching the suspect vehicle was struck and knocked to the ground as the vehicle driver left the area.

According to police, officers followed the car on I-26 and the driver exited at the Remount Road exit.

Officials say the driver exited the vehicle and tossed a handgun on top of a nearby business.

The male driver and female passenger were both arrested.

The male suspect is charged with possession of a firearm and shoplifting.   The female suspect is charged with shoplifting.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which the officer was struck by the suspect.

 

