Motorcyclist seriously injured after being hit by impaired driver

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston County Sheriffs Office Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating a collision that occurred on Friday, June 9, at 11:15 pm on E. Ashley Avenue and 4th Street.

Investigators say a white Ford 250 was traveling west on E. Ashley behind a motorcycle when the Ford struck the motorcycle. The rider was ejected off the bike. The Ford continued driving and sideswiped a car parked legally on the shoulder of the road.

Officials say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Ford, 49-year-old Kelly Abrams, was arrested for Felony DUI.

The investigation is ongoing.