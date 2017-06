Juneteenth Charleston is a festival to celebrate the end of slavery in America. It first began on June 19, 1865 with the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas. The 2017 Charleston celebration will be happening on Saturday, June 17 from 1-8pm at the Murray Hill Community Center. It is completely free. The event will feature song and dance performances and storytellers to teach about African American history in Charleston. For more information click here.

Advertisement