Downtown Trivia Hunt donates proceeds to kids battling cancer

Charleston Trivia Hunt is the combination of a self-guided walking tour, and scavenger hunt in downtown Charleston. It’s all on your phone, and will take you through historic homes, churches and gardens as you search for the next clue. They are teaming up with Camp Happy Days to raise money for children battling cancer. Camp Happy Days hosts an annual summer camp for children fighting cancer to help them forget their treatment and become empowered. Trivia Hunt will be donating a portion of their proceeds indefinitely to this cause.

To get involved, test EXPLORE to 843-940-8882 to get started on the Trivia Hunt. It is $12 for a one hour hunt, $18 for two hours. For more information, click here