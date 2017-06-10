Bank robbery suspect arrested after fleeing scene

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Officials say officers responded to reports of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 4400 Dorchester Rd. The call came in shortly before noon on Saturday.

According to police, employees say a black male suspect approached the teller station and passed note demanding money . The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money and the suspect fled on foot and into the passenger side of a nearby vehicle.

Officers followed the suspect to a location near 239 America Street in downtown Charleston where they observed a male subject matching the suspect’s description. He fled but was captured nearby.

The bag containing money was also located nearby.

The male suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.