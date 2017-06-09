VIDEO: Woman on phone falls down open sidewalk cellar door

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (NBC News) — A New Jersey woman was hospitalized in serious condition after a terrible tumble on Thursday.

Security video shows the 67-year-old woman walking while on her phone.

She didn’t notice an open sidewalk access door in front of her and plunged down the hole.

Passersbys reach out to help her, but she is already mid-fall and disappears into the hole falling about 6 feet.

She was extracted by emergency crews and rushed to the hospital.

The woman, who has not been identified, is listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the doors were open for the repair of gas lines.