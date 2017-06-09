Suspects in Colleton County triple murder case appear before judge

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The suspects arrested in connection with a triple murder in Ruffin are appearing before a judge Friday morning.

Kenneth Chisolm, 19 and LaShay Aiken, 19, will be arraigned on additional charges for the murders of Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13.

A nine-year-old girl was also shot, but she survived.

The shooting happened on May 16th on Lowcountry Highway.

Chisolm faces three counts of murder and also kidnapping charges, Aiken faces three counts of accessory after the fact, attempted armed robbery and first degree burglary.

At a previous bond hearing, Chisolm denied involvement.

 

 

 

