Speed limit lowered on Clements Ferry Road

Credit: Berkeley County Government

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The speed limit on portions of Clements Ferry Road will change starting Friday, June 6.

According to Banks Construction Company, the speed limit on Clements Ferry Road from Clements Crest Court to Alstonrige Lane will be reduced to 45 MPH.

Law enforcement will be patrolling and enforcing the new speed limit, according to a news release.

The change in speed limit is due to the Clements Ferry Road widening project.

The project consists of widening Clements Ferry Road for approximately 4.5 miles from Jack Primus Road to SC 41. The improvements involve widening the two-lane road to a four-lane curb with a gutter section. A raised planted median and multi-use path along one side of the road will also be added.

