DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Between Monday, June 12 — Monday, June 26, North Maple St and Old Dairy Rd will be closed between Hodge Rd and Shamrock Dr. A detour will be in place utilizing W 5TH North St (Hwy 78), Deming way and Hodge Rd.

Motorists will be asked to follow detour signs and message boards to bypass this closure.

