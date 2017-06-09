North Charleston high-speed chase ends on James Island

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — At least one person is in police custody following a high-speed chase in North Charleston Friday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the incident started on Meeting Street Road near Dorchester Road.

North Charleston Police, Charleston City Police, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase that ended on Maybank Highway near Riverland Drive on James Island.

We are working to learn more details, including the identity of the suspect(s), from the North Charleston Police Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.