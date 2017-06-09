Multiple suspects charged in Edisto Beach thefts

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple suspects have been charged with theft from motor vehicles on Edisto Beach.

Shyhemm Jimell Rhoden, 21, of Yemassee is charged with Possession of Stolen Goods in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles on Edisto Beach. Yasseen Leonard Lincoln, 19, of Walterboro; Clark O’Quinn Squires, 35, of Charleston, and Jonathan Lyndell Glover, 26, of Walterboro are charged with multiple counts of Financial Identity Fraud. The fraud charges involve attempts to cash stolen checks.

According to Chief George Brothers, during the early morning hours of April 16, there were at least five vehicles that had items removed from them including cell phones, checks, cash, purses, and jewelry.

We’re told the thefts took place at 1802 Lee Street, 1501B Palmetto Blvd, 705 Dawhoo Street, 1511 Marianne Street, and 1319 Chancellor Street.

During one of the incidents, a resident spotted someone going through a vehicle and yelled at the thief. In response, the suspect pulled a handgun and fired several rounds that struck the home.

No one was injured. No charges have been filed regarding the firearm at this time. That investigation is ongoing, authorities say.

Chief Brothers stated that investigators were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle using the License Plate Reader that captures data on vehicles entering the town. Working in conjunction with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walterboro Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects who participated in the thefts were identified.