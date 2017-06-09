Meggett man in jail for criminal sexual misconduct with minor

Charleston County, SC (WCBD)- A Meggett man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a minor.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old Lawrence Boyert exchanged pictures and messages with the minor through social media.

The victim told school administrators and friends that she had had intercourse with Boyert at her home.

Boyert is charged with 2nd degree criminal sexual misconduct with a minor.

He is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.

