I-Team: Accused sex offender’s case abandoned

BERKELEY COUNTY, (WCBD) – The man accused of exposing himself to a 4-year-old girl was charged with a similar crime two years ago, but not on the sex offender registry.

59-year-old Wilfred Tompkins is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and and indecent exposure for an incident that happened at a fast food restaurant on Wednesday.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Tompkins was charged in for an incident in 2015 in which he solicited a 8-year-old for sex in front of a drug store.

However, a judge determined Tompkins was not mentally competent to stand trial and the case was abandoned.

“Here we go a year or so later and this time it’s with a 4-year old”, said Chief Deputy Mike Cochran, “it’s a sad situation, but we do hope that this time the case is strong enough where we’re able to prosecute it.”

Cochran says there was nothing else BCSO could have done in the 2015 case against Tompkins and that is how the justice system works sometimes.

“Even if you commit these offenses, it’s not going to show unless it’s conviction,” said Cochran, “and that’s a shame because there are so many people out there that are at risk.”

Tompkins was granted a $250,000 surety bond, but remains in jail. His next court appearance is in August.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who may have had a criminal encounter with Tompkins to reach out.