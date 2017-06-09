House GOP taps Rep. Gowdy for oversight committee chairman

By Published:
Trey Gowdy
FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing of the House Judiciary subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Gowdy has been tapped to lead the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee after Chairman Jason Chaffetz leaves Congress at the end of month. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congressman Trey Gowdy has been tapped to lead the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee after Chairman Jason Chaffetz leaves Congress at the end of month.

The House Republican Steering Committee recommended the South Carolina lawmaker for the post-Thursday, choosing him over Oklahoman Steve Russell. The full House Republican conference is expected to confirm the choice next week.

Gowdy is a former federal prosecutor who led a two-year inquiry into the deadly attacks in Benghazi, Libya, and was an outspoken critic of the Obama administration. As the new chairman, he will lead oversight of the Trump administration, including a nascent investigation of possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Chaffetz is a Utah Republican who’s stepping down June 30 to pursue a privatesector career.

