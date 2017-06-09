House fire under investigation in North Charleston

By Published: Updated:

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Fire officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are investigating a house fire.

According to NCFD’s Fire Marshal, Cindy Killette, officials responded to the fire in the 2200 block of Clarkin Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

According to Killette, once crews made their way into the building, they found there were three rooms on fire.

They were able to contain the fire in about 13 minutes.

The American Red Cross is helping to provide assistance to two adults, neither one of which were home at the time of the fire.

 

 

