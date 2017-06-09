Horse carriage collides with car

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Producer Published:

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A horse carriage collided with a car Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Charleston Police tell us it happened around 1:15 p.m. today at the corner of Broad Street and Meeting Street.

Police tell us that the horse carriage was stopped in front of a car, when another car crossed in front and spooked the horse.

The horse backed up and the carriage struck the car behind it.

The 9 passengers in the carriage were offloaded and put on another carriage.

No person or horse was injured in the accident.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s