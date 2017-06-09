Horse carriage collides with car

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A horse carriage collided with a car Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Charleston Police tell us it happened around 1:15 p.m. today at the corner of Broad Street and Meeting Street.

Police tell us that the horse carriage was stopped in front of a car, when another car crossed in front and spooked the horse.

The horse backed up and the carriage struck the car behind it.

The 9 passengers in the carriage were offloaded and put on another carriage.

No person or horse was injured in the accident.

