Gator makes appearance at Myrtle Beach home

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — A Myrtle Beach woman found an unexpected visitor at her door this week— a seven-foot alligator.

On Tuesday, June 6, she heard a knocking sound on her door. When she turned on the porch light, she saw the gator.

We’re told the alligator stayed around for about 40-minutes until a trapper arrived.

He was able to get the gator and carry him to his truck.

The homeowner says this isn’t the first time she’s had an uninvited critter at her door. She once found a large snapping turtle hanging out there as well.