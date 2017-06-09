Emergency crews respond to sunken boat in McClellanville

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews responded to Jeremey Creek following reports of a sunken boat Friday morning.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District, at 6:02 a.m. on June 9, multiple agencies responded to the docks for a report of a watercraft found under water.

According to Lt. James Zorn with the Coast Guard, no one was on the boat at the time this happened.

They are now working with the owner to make sure there is not any pollution that will be a hazard to the waterways.

The cause of why the vessel sunk is under investigation.

