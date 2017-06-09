Dorchester County Council approves tax hike for DD2

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester County’s budget for the next fiscal year is now set.

It includes a 3.6 mill increase for Dorchester District Two, which will equate to an increase of more than $800,000 annually.

That increase is for personal property taxes (cars, boats) and real property (businesses and rental properties) assessed at the six percent rate.

Residence occupied properties are exempt from the tax.

Council Chairman Jay Byers says the school district originally asked for $8 million but they were able to fill their needs with $3.6 million.

The money will fully fund 30 new teacher openings.

The budget was passed at a special meeting Thursday night.

There is also a $45,000 increase for Dorchester District Four, which does not include a tax increase.