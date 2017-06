DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Dorchester County’s budget for the next fiscal year is now set.

It includes a 3.6 mill increase for Dorchester District Two, which will equate to an increase of more than $800,000 annually.

That increase is for personal property taxes (cars, boats) and real property (businesses and rental properties) assessed at the six percent rate.

There is also a $45,000 increase for Dorchester District Four, which does not include a tax increase.