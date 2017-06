SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting reported near USC Upstate.

It happened early Friday at Campus Edge Apartments on Pinegate Drive.

The victim told deputies he did not know the alleged shooter. The victim said the man knocked on his door and he let him into the apartment and was shot, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the victim suffered a powder burn to his hand.

The incident remains under investigation.