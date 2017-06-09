Comey: ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes’

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017 photo, then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. A nonprofit issues group is labeling James Comey a political "showboat" in an advertisement set to air on television Thursday, the day the former FBI director testifies on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – With countless cameras and the world watching, former F.B.I. Director James Comey explained Thursday why he kept detailed notes on meetings with President Trump.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Comey also made the stunning revelation that he ordered those memos leaked to the press soon after his firing.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special prosecutor,” Comey said.

Comey testified he wasn’t fired because he’d lost the confidence of the F.B.I. as the president claimed, saying “It’s my judgment I was fired because of the Russia investigation.”
Regarding the president’s tweeted threat suggesting that their conversations may have been recorded, Comey said “I’ve seen the tweet about tapes…Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”

The president’s personal attorney, meanwhile, claimed victory, pointing out Comey confirmed the president himself was not under investigation, while refuting two specific claims, saying the president never asked Comey for loyalty as Comey claimed and never asked him to stop the Michael Flynn investigation.

