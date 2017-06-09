Charleston County Detention Deputy arrested for sexual misconduct

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCBD)- A Charleston County Detention Deputy was arrested for 2nd degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

According to a report, 38-year-old John Rivers Jr. was supervising a cleaning detail Thursday when the incident occurred.

The report says Rivers pressed himself against an inmate’s backside and rubbed her neck.

Rivers has been employed at the detention center since 2007, but was terminated shortly before he was arrested.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said they are dedicated to preserving the rights and dignity of all who are incarcerated and will continue to investigate the incident.

