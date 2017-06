GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the identity of a man found in the Carvers Bay community May 2017.

Unable to provide information about himself, authorities say the man has been placed in emergency protective custody.

He is described as a white man, about 50-years-old, and weighing 150 pounds. He also has white hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact officers at 843-546-5102 and reference case #17016287.