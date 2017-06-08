Trump announces pick for FBI Director

Related Coverage Former FBI Director Comey to testify Thursday

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — Hours before former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Capitol Hill, President Trump announced his pick for the top job on Twitter.

The president wrote quote:

“I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new director of the f-b-I. Details to follow”.

Christopher Wray previously served as an assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice’s Criminal Division under President George W. Bush.

Before that, he was an Assistant US Attorney in Georgia.

For the last decade, Wray has been a litigation partner at a law firm.

Some lawmakers question the timing of the president’s announcement.

“There will be a time and place to review him,” Virginia Senator Mark Warner said. “But it seems to me that this is an effort to try to take people’s attention off what is going to be the main event, at least for the next two days.”

If confirmed, Wray will replace James Comey who was fired by the President last month.