Southern Grove Cashew Halves, Pieces recalled because of glass pieces

New Jersey-based Star Snacks Co. announced it is voluntarily recalling two lots of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt due to the possibility of the presence of glass pieces.

The recall was made after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product. To date, there have not been any reported injuries. The potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves, according to the recall.

Anyone who has purchased the product in question is urged not to consume it and may return it to their local ALDI store for a refund or dispose of the item. Anyone with questions can call Star Snacks at 201-882-4593.

Details:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz.

UPC code: 041498179366Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18.

No other product is affected by this voluntary recall.