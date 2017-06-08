SC Festival of Flowers offers ‘blooming good time’

GREENWOOD Co., S.C. (WSPA) — It’s the 50th year of the S.C. Festival of Flowers and organizers say this year is blooming impressive.

Festivities will continue through the month with more than 30 events, including shows, shopping, home garden tours and much more.

The signature attraction includes 44 “living” topiary sculptures throughout uptown Greenwood.

Organizers say they’ve seen record attendance in recent years with more than 80,000 people visiting Greenwood.

Last year’s festival had an economic impact of $3.3 million.

Click or tap here for more information on the festival .