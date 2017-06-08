New grocery delivery service launched in Lowcountry

A brand-new grocery delivery service just launched in Charleston—Instacart!

Instacart launched in Charleston on June 2. They are also offering local residents $25 off an order of $35 or more (exp. 10/1) using promo code HELLOGCHR, as well as a first free delivery.

Instacart boasts that it has more store options than competitors. You can shop at Publix, Whole Foods Market, Petco and Costco (no membership needed). Deliveries can be scheduled up to 7 days in advance.

Instacart also says they will be providing more than 100+ new jobs for people wanting to be shoppers.

CLICK HERE for information on how to be a shopper.

Areas of service include Charleston, Willtown Bluff, Johns Island, Mt. Pleasant, Moncks Corner, Whitesville, Goose Creek, Old Cordesville, Cherry Hill, Tarry Town, Folly Beach, Summerville, North Charleston, Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island, Wando, Sullivan’s Island, Dewees Island, Rantowles, and Hollywood.