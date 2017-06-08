Man arrested, charged with criminal sexual assault

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A man has been charged with sexual assault and battery from cases going back to the 1990s.

57-year-old Reginald Bishop Fox is charged with 3rd degree criminal sexual assault and committing a lewd act on a minor.

The incidents happened in April of 1993 and from January of 1998 to May of 2005, respectively.

Fox is scheduled to go through bond court Friday morning.

He is currently being held at the Charleston County Detention Center.

