Charleston Police need help to find a missing 73-year-old man

By Published:
William Sheppard

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)-  Charleston City Police need your help to find a missing man, 73-year-old William John Sheppard.

Mr. Sheppard was last seen around noon Wednesday leaving his home on Endo Drive. He was driving a white 2002 Ford F-150 and he has not been heard from or seen since.

Mr. Sheppard was wearing a brown and orange, rust colored sweater at the time he left his home.

If you have any information about Mr. Sheppard, his whereabouts or think you may have seen him please contact the duty central  detective at Charleston City Police at 843-720-2487 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s