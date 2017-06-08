Charleston Police need help to find a missing 73-year-old man

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Charleston City Police need your help to find a missing man, 73-year-old William John Sheppard.

Mr. Sheppard was last seen around noon Wednesday leaving his home on Endo Drive. He was driving a white 2002 Ford F-150 and he has not been heard from or seen since.

Mr. Sheppard was wearing a brown and orange, rust colored sweater at the time he left his home.

If you have any information about Mr. Sheppard, his whereabouts or think you may have seen him please contact the duty central detective at Charleston City Police at 843-720-2487 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.