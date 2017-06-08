Anderson Co. deputies, SLED respond to reported shooting

WSPA Published: Updated:
Credit: WSPA

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday evening.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Lakewood Drive and Brown Road around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a person with at least one gunshot wound.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene but said the victim is expected to live. Coroner Greg Shore said the victim was responsive when he arrived. Coroner Shore also says the victim was taken to AnMed for treatment.

SLED was called to the reported shooting, which is believed to be involving a law enforcement officer.

