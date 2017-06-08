2 injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a shooting, Wednesday evening.

According to spokesman Spencer Pryor, just before 11:30 p.m. on June 7, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting incident in the 3800 block of St John Ave.

Medics transported the victims to an area hospital treatment.

An African-American male wearing jeans and a white shirt was seen fleeing the area, Pryor added.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.