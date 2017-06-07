Toddler found on Sumner Ave. in N. Charleston

A toddler was taken to the Medical University South Carolina Wednesday after being found on Sumner Avenue in North Charleston.

According to a news release, police were dispatched to the Hanahan Fire Station on Yemans Hall Road just after 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that she found the child in the area.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel examined the child before he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Police located the child’s parents a short time later. The incident remains under investigation.