Toddler found on Sumner Ave. in N. Charleston

By Published: Updated:

A toddler was taken to the Medical University South Carolina Wednesday after being found on Sumner Avenue in North Charleston.

According to a news release, police were dispatched to the Hanahan Fire Station on Yemans Hall Road just after 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, a woman told them that she found the child in the area.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel examined the child before he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Police located the child’s parents a short time later.  The incident remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s