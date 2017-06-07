State Rep. Seth Whipper to step down

By Published:

A south Carolina House member is resigning to become a magistrate in his home county.

North Charleston Democratic Rep. Seth Whipper says he will step down in August to become a Charleston County magistrate.

Whipper said he would miss working with his colleagues at the Statehouse but is looking forward to hearing cases at the local level.

Whipper has been in the House since 1995. A special election to fill the remaining year on his House term.

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson praised Whipper for his desire to serve the people of the state.

