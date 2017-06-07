Road Closures in City of Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The following roads are closed in the city of Charleston this evening due to flooding:
Ashley Avenue Northbound of Fishburne Street
Cherry Street at Bee Street
President Street at the Crosstown Northbound to Line Street
Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street
Ashley Avenue between Bennett Street and Halsey Street
Washington Street between Laurens Street and Hasell Street
Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street
