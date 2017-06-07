Road Closures in City of Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- The following roads are closed in the city of Charleston this evening due to flooding:

Ashley Avenue Northbound of Fishburne Street

Cherry Street at Bee Street

President Street at the Crosstown Northbound to Line Street

Hagood Avenue at Fishburne Street

Ashley Avenue between Bennett Street and Halsey Street

Washington Street between Laurens Street and Hasell Street

Ashley Avenue between Tradd Street and Broad Street

