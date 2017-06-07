Man killed in crash on Ravenel Bridge

A 21-year-old man was killed in a three vehicle pileup on the Ravenel Bridge late Tuesday.

According to Charleston police, the collision was caused by a Buick sedan which broke down in the roadway between the Meeting Street on ramp and East Bay Street ramp.

The disabled car was struck in the rear by a Mitsubishi. At some point after that, a Subaru rear-ended the Mitsubishi which was pushed back into the rear of the Buick.

Police say Austin Andrew Freeman was killed during the second collision. Investigators say he was crushed while standing or walking behind the Mitsubishi.

According to Deputy Coroner Sheila Williams, Freeman was an Ohio-native living in Goose Creek.

Three people were transported to area hospitals with injuries. The man driving the Subaru told officers that the collision happened as he was trying to merge.