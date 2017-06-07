Historic West Ashley community worries new development could hurt the area

WEST ASHLEY, S.C.(WCBD)– Neighbors worry a new real estate development could hurt the Maryville-Ashleyville neighborhood.

“Once you lose the integrity of a neighborhood the history is gone,” said Representative Wendell Gilliard.

The area is one of the oldest settlements in Charleston.

Last year, Crescent Homes purchased several acres of land with plans to develop 40 single-family homes.

Part of the property is currently Campbell-Knuppel Mobile Home Park. There are currently about 20 mobile homes on the site. Residents received a notice last month notifying them of new ownership.

The letter says if changes are made to the property’s usage residents will have no less than 90-days to move out.

Representative Wendell Gilliard says this is another example of gentrification in West Ashley.

“The people are not against progress or change the problem is too many times gentrification comes into these communities. They are not part of the progress or change. They’re losing their communities in numbers,” said Gilliard.

The city says the issue is a private matter but tells News Two they are working to offset any possible repercussions. They tell us they are currently in the process of building a dozen affordable homes that will be in character with the neighborhood.