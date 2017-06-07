Gov. Henry McMaster Celebrates Grand Opening of Comcast’s Charleston Center of Excellence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Gov. Henry McMaster will join Comcast and dozens of local elected officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new Center of Excellence in North Charleston. Comcast is bringing more than 550 new Customer Care and technical support jobs to the $21.4 million, 80,000 square-foot facility, located at 3450 Ingleside Blvd. near U.S. Route 78 in North Charleston.

The Customer Care representatives based in this facility will provide dedicated support for customers who have the X1 entertainment operating system, high-speed Internet and digital telephone services. Comcast’s new Center of Excellence is part of a 2,000-acre mixed-use development consisting of office, retail, hotel and residential properties.

“With a vibrant economic climate and major employers like Comcast that call South Carolina home, our great state has established itself as a top destination for businesses and residents alike,” said South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We appreciate Comcast’s dedication to bringing more than 550 new jobs to North Charleston, and look forward to the impact today’s grand opening will have in our community in the years ahead.”

The-state-of-the-art facility will feature six training rooms that are wired for virtual classroom education and an advanced product demo lab, helping employees become fully prepared to support an excellent customer experience.

“Today’s grand opening signals an important milestone in our journey to deliver a superior customer experience,” said Comcast Central Division President Bill Connors. “We are grateful to have the support of Governor McMaster and our terrific community partners to bring this investment to North Charleston.”

Also at the event, Comcast SVP of Military and Veteran Affairs and Brigadier General (Ret.) Carol Eggert will sign the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the National Guard and Reserve.

“Comcast is proud to once again demonstrate our commitment to those who serve in the United States Armed Forces,” said Comcast’s Carol Eggert. “We are grateful for their service and dedication, and will continue to build our employee base with these brave men and women in Charleston and across the nation.”

ESGR recently announced that Comcast was one of 30 finalists selected from more than 3,000 applicants for the 2017 Department of Defense’s Employer Support Freedom Award. This award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for their support of their employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

Comcast NBCUniversal is on track to hire more than 10,000 members of the military community – Veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and Military Spouses – by the end of this year, meeting the goal of a three-year hiring commitment made in May 2015. As part of that pledge, military community employees are able to utilize a suite of benefits specific to their needs; for National Guard and Reserve members, this includes 15 days paid time off annually for their military training in addition to their normal paid time off. Additionally, if they are called to active duty, the company matches the difference between their military base pay and their Comcast salary, and provides continued benefits (health, 401(k), etc.) for up to three years.

Today’s grand opening is part of Comcast’s focus on exceeding customers’ expectations at every touch point. Comcast has already made significant improvements to the customer experience through employee trainings, creating new customer tools and significantly reducing customer wait times. In total, Comcast is creating more than 5,500 customer service jobs in the U.S. to support this mission.

In addition to the new center, Comcast also operates a 5,000 square-foot Xfinity Customer Center in North Charleston that opened in January 2015. The modern facility provides an interactive way for customers to experience products and services, such as the X1 entertainment operating system, as well as easily exchange equipment and pay bills.

Those interested in employment opportunities with Comcast can review job profiles and apply for open positions at jobs.comcast.com. Comcast is an equal opportunity employer and offers extensive career-path options along with competitive pay, medical, dental and prescription benefits, retirement investment options, and free and discounted Comcast services.