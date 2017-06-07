Family pets lost in Awendaw house fire

AWENDAW, SC (WCBD)- Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Awendaw Wednesday morning.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District at 10:03 a.m. officials responded to 4114 James Weston Dr. off of Chandler Road for a report of a Structure Fire.

Upon arrival the two story home displayed heavy fire coming from the front and sides of the building. Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to bring the fire under control.

The owners of the home were not at the house when the blaze began. A neighbor reported the fire to dispatch.

Despite the efforts of those on scene, three family pets, two dogs, and cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.