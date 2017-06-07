Family pets lost in Awendaw house fire

By Published: Updated:
Image courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

AWENDAW, SC (WCBD)- Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Awendaw Wednesday morning.

According to Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District at 10:03 a.m. officials responded to 4114 James Weston Dr. off of Chandler Road for a report of a Structure Fire.

Image courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District
Image courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

 

Upon arrival the two story home displayed heavy fire coming from the front and sides of the building. Firefighters began an aggressive exterior attack to bring the fire under control.

The owners of the home were not at the house when the blaze began. A neighbor reported the fire to dispatch.

Despite the efforts of those on scene, three family pets, two dogs, and cat died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 

Image courtesy Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s