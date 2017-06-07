Dash cam from I’On murder released

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are releasing new evidence in the murder of a father in Mount Pleasant.

Police say 31-year-old Brittany Simpson shot and killed her father Robert Simpson at their home in I’On last month.

Mount Pleasant Police Department released seven separate dash cam videos from the morning when the murder took place.

The first video shows about a minute of the first officers responding to scene, but ends abruptly before they turn into the I’On subdivision.

The subsequent videos are from later responding officers vehicles.

One depicts a pair of officers get out of a squad car and pace toward the house, one appears to have an object in his hand.

Thirty one minutes after that scene, a woman is heard screaming and crying.

“You’re being treated,” a first responder tells the woman on tape.

“Yeah, but how am I going to know if he’s alive,” replies the woman.

Court documents say Brittany Simpson was initially with her mother and sister when police arrived, but after telling officers an intruder came into the house, Brittany was separated from her family by detectives.

Simpson’s sister reportedly told police Brittany was unstable and that Brittany shot her dad because he was kicking the 31-year-old out of the house.

Court records show the family had filed an eviction notice against Brittany with the county court early this year.

Simpson is facing a murder charge and remains in jail until her next hearing later this summer.