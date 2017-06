The Charleston Police Department is searching for at least two men involved a theft at the Gucci Store on Market Street.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspects Tuesday afternoon.

Officers are searching for a vehicle with Georgia license plate number CVH 2045. The tag is registered with a 2017 Hyundai Elantra that belongs to a rental car company in Atlanta.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact Investigator Lucas Huffman at (843) 579-6433.